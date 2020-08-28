Grammy winner and Beyonce producer Detail appears in court in Los Angeles

The Grammy award-winning producer of Beyonce‘s ‘Drunk in Love’ appeared in court in Los Angeles on Thursday to face charges of more than a dozen sexual assaults.

Detail, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, was arrested on August 5 by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

On Thursday afternoon he was taken from the Men’s Central Jail to the Los Angeles Municipal Court on West Temple St for a contentious and lightning-fast hearing, at which he was supposed to be arraigned.

Noel Christopher Fisher, known as the producer Detail, was in court in LA on Thursday

Fisher was wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and sat within a box in the courtroom

The hearing took less than four minutes, and the producer was then taken back to jail

Fisher’s family were out in force for the hearing, loudly complaining about delays in the courtroom schedule, cursing the judge and vociferously defending their relative.

Fisher is currently being held on nearly $6.3 million bail.

The producer’s attorney, Irwin Mark Bledstein, was not present at the hearing, however, and a substitute attorney was summoned.

Detail, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, was charged on July 31 with 15 counts of sexual assault and five counts of felony assault

Bledstein has not responded to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

Fisher was unable to post bail, and at the end of the session, which took less than four minutes, he was returned to the Men’s Central Jail in Chinatown.

He did not speak during the hearing, and is not believed to have entered a plea.

His next hearing in the case will be September 16.

The 41-year-old was charged on July 31 with 15 counts of sexual assault and five counts of felony assault, between 2010 and 2018.

Detectives submitted the case to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office in January, the statement said.

Detail won a Grammy in 2015 for co-writing the Beyonce and Jay-Z hit Drunk in Love and has also produced hits for Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Wiz Khalifa.

Detail’s other hits include ‘Sexy Can I’ by Ray J, ‘I’m So Paid’ by Akon, ‘How to Love’ by Lil Wayne, ‘711’ by Beyonce and ‘We Dem Boyz’ by Wiz Khalifa

Last year, a model and aspiring singer was awarded $15 million in a Los Angeles lawsuit that accused the producer of abusing and raping her.

A Los Angeles Superior Court ruled in favor of Kristina Buch who alleged Fisher raped her repeatedly and verbally abused her while acting as her mentor.

Detail is best known for producing Beyonce’s Grammy-winning ‘Drunk in Love’

In the months following the lawsuit, neither Fisher nor his attorneys responded to summons or filled any documents to argue against the claims.

Buch won the lawsuit by default.

According to the court documents, obtained by Billboard, Buch met Fisher at a recording studio in December of 2016 after she moved from Indiana to Los Angeles to work as a model.

Buch says Fisher agreed to help launch her music career, but instances of violent sexual abuse began to happen soon after.

The lawsuit says Fisher committed various criminal acts, including sexual harassment, sexual battery, assault, gender violence and intentional infliction of emotional distress .

Fisher allegedly became, ‘controlling and verbally abusive toward Buch, telling her that she needed to have sex with him and others to get ahead in the music industry’ and called her a ‘dumb white b****’.

The lawsuit also alleged Fisher ‘viciously and violently’ raped Buch on seven occasions, with two taking place in front of other people.

During one incident, Buch alleges Fisher told another victim, Peyton Ackley, to record the sexual assault.

Buch is one of six women who have publicly accused Fisher of similar allegations.

After Buch and Ackley’s allegations became public in 2018, singers Bebe Rexha and Jessie Reyez claimed that Fisher had tried to inappropriately approach them.

Singers Jessie Reyez (left) and Bebe Rexha (right) have both previously said Fisher tried to inappropriately approach them

Bebe Rexha said: ‘He tried to do the same thing to me when I was new artist. Glad these women came out. It’s scary. He tried to with me, but I literally ran out of that studio. Karma is a b****’ (pictured: Rexha performs on the runway during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City)

Six other women have spoken out publicly accused Fisher (pictured) of abuse, including two former assistants

Jessie Reyez tweeted at the time: ‘One night, over 6 years ago Noel ‘Detail’ Fisher tried this on me. I was lucky and I got out before it got to this. I didn’t know what to say or who to tell. I was scared. Fear is a real thing. The girls that came out are brave as hell.’

Bebe Rexha tweeted: ‘He tried to do the same thing to me when I was new artist. Glad these women came out. It’s scary. He tried to with me, but I literally ran out of that studio. Karma is a b****.’

At least two, both former assistants, have filed their own lawsuits.

Fisher has said in court documents filed in those lawsuits that all the allegations against him are false, and have led to his losing all work and being evicted.