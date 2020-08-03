GRAPHIC PHOTO: Father Of Three Hangs Self In Uncompleted Building As Attempt To Strangle Sister Fails

On Sunday night, a father of three children, Mr Emmanuel Eze, committed suicide at an uncompleted building in Umudiaka, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Mr. Eze hanged himself at the uncompleted building.

The deceased who is from Eha-Alumona, also in the same local government but who resides at Umudiaka, according to reports, had a domestic altercation with members of his immediate family on Sunday morning.

Details as to what led to the domestic fracas are still sketchy at the moment.

Some residents who wanted their names masked said the late Eze would have strangled his younger sister if not for the intervention of the neighbourhood who rushed to his house when his wife, identified as Mary raised an alarm while he attacked his younger sister.

The anonymous source said:

“He strangled his younger sister to the point that blood was coming out from her ears and nostrils. He equally kept a pestle by the side. However, given the intervention of the neighbourhood who rushed to the scene, the girl was rescued. She is now hospitalized at the Divine Mercy Hospital in Nsukka Metropolis.”

According to another resident, the deceased may have considered taking his own life over fears that his younger sister might die from the injuries she sustained when he attacked her.

Residents who knew the deceased said he collects rate for the local government at a livestock market, in Ikpa.

The spokesperson of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident, saying that the officers of Nsukka Urban Division have moved to the scene and are currently handling the situation.

The spokesperson added that thorough investigations have commenced to unravel the circumstances that could have led to the act.

