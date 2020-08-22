GRAPHIC PHOTO: How Police Retrieved Wife’s Corpse Locked Up By Husband In Kano

The Kano State police command has retrieved the corpse of a woman which was allegedly locked up in a room by her husband for three days at Mariri Quarters in Kano.

Neighbours who discovered the decomposing corpse alerted the police who swiftly swung into action.

The motive behind locking his wife’s corpse is yet to be known, however, he has since been taken into custody.

This development comes a week after a 32-year-old man was locked up by his father and step mum; and also a day after a 55-year-old man was locked up by his parents for 30 years.

The Street Journal reported that the Police arrested a man identified as Aminu Farawa for locking up and starving his biological son, Ahmed Aminu, 32, for seven years in Kano.

Mr Farawa, a resident of Farawa Quarters, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State allegedly locked up his son inside his car garage within his residence for about seven (7) years without proper feeding and health care.

The Police spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the development last week Friday said good samaritans reported the incidence leading to the rescue of the victim at about 11:15 pm on Thursday night.

DSP Haruna said upon investigation, the father confessed to have locked up Ahmed for three years on allegations of indulgencing in Drug-Abuse.

The Spokesperson said:

“The Kano State Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that on the 13/08/2020 at about 2315hrs, information received revealed that one Aminu Farawa ‘m’ of Farawa Quarters, Kumbotso LGA Kano State locked up his biological son, one Ahmed Aminu ‘m’ 30 years old of the same address inside his car garage within his house for about seven (7) years without proper feeding and health care.”

Similarly, we also reported that the Kano State Police Command on Thursday rescued another 55-year-old man, (identity undisclosed) locked up for 30 years in Rogo town of the State.

The spokesperson of Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed this to newsmen.

See graphic image here:

Like this: Like Loading...