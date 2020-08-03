[Graphics] Father of 3 hangs self to death after attempting to strangle sister in Enugu

By Ikechukwu Odu

NSUKKA — A father of three children, Mr Emmanuel Eze, on Sunday night, committed suicide at an uncompleted building in Umudiaka, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The deceased, from Eha-Alumona, also in the same local government but who resides with his family at Umudiaka was said to have had a domestic fracas with his immediate family on Sunday morning over a yet-to-be-identified matter.

Residents who pleaded for anonymity said the late Eze would have strangled his younger sister if not for the intervention of the neighbourhood who rushed to his house when his wife, identified as Mary raised an alarm while he attacked his younger sister.

“He strangled his younger sister to the point that blood was coming out from her ears and nostrils. He equally kept a pestle by the side. However, given the intervention of the neighbourhood who rushed to the scene, the girl was rescued. She is now hospitalized at the Divine Mercy Hospital in Nsukka Metropolis,” the source said.

Another source said that the deceased may have considered taking his own life for the fear that his younger sister might die from the injuries she sustained when he attacked her.

Residents who identified the deceased said he collects rate for the local government at a livestock market, in Ikpa.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident said the officers of Nsukka Urban Division have moved to the scene and are currently handling the situation.

He added that thorough investigations have commenced to unravel the circumstances that could have led to the act.

