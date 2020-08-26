Greece Asserts a Maritime Claim Amid Dispute With Turkey

Greece, facing an escalating maritime dispute with Turkey, sought to show its determination by expanding its territorial waters in another direction: in the Ionian Sea, facing Italy.

The Greek government said on Wednesday it would extend its territorial waters along its western coast from six to 12 nautical miles, a right that countries possess under international maritime law. The announcement was part of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ efforts to show, at home and abroad, that he is standing up for Greece’s rights while observing legal and diplomatic niceties—in contrast to the confrontational approach of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Claiming the full 12 miles doesn’t antagonize Italy, which signed an accord delineating maritime zones with Greece in June. Italy was informed about the Greek move, which preserves the access rights of Italian fishing boats, officials in Athens and Rome said.

“Greece is growing,” Mr. Mitsotakis told Parliament in Athens, hailing the move as a sign of strength. “Nothing prevents our country from extending its territorial waters to 12 miles when it decides to do so…a right which our country reserves also in other sea areas,” he said.

Asserting 12 miles of territorial waters in the Aegean Sea bordering Turkey, rather than the 6 miles that Greece currently claims around its islands, is unlikely to happen because it would be too provocative, Greek officials and analysts said. Turkey has long warned that such a move would be an act justifying war since it would sharply reduce Turkey’s access to international waters.