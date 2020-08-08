Group drums support for Uzodimma’s efforts in combating payroll fraud

Damian Duruiheoma, Owerri

A group of businessmen and women operating in Imo State have commended the efforts of Governor Hope Uzodimma at putting an end to the payroll and pension fraudsters in the state.

The businessmen expressed happiness over the government’s positive efforts at recovering and reconstructing the state from its past ruins.

The group, operating under the aegis of ‘Hopism’, disclosed that its members have started mobilising support for the state governor following a number of good works he had embarked on just less than seven months into his administration.

Speaking with journalists in Owerri, the state capital, the founder and promoter of ‘Hopism’, Evangelist Myke Ikoku commended Uzodimma’s government of shared prosperity for its good work in the state, noting that their businesses are benefitting positively from the prompt payment of salaries and other capital projects going on in the state.

The group had led a number of businessmen to rally thousands of people of the state to a solidarity rally in support of Governor Uzodimma.

Ikoku maintained that the 3R (rehabilitation, reconstruction and recovery) policies of the administration have made life more meaningful for the people of the state, adding that the policy was already bearing fruits as government had started flushing out payroll and pension fraudsters, giving way for prompt payment of salaries and pensions.

“The prosperity has already started because the governor is now constructing solid roads in the state even in this rainy season unlike with previous administrations that used the raining season as an excuse. Today, he has brought the Construction giant like Julius Berger to handle the Owerri – Orlu, Owerri – Okigwe roads which has never happened in this state before.

“Despite the machinations of sponsored protesters, there is comfort in Imo State and we thank His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma. There is prompt payment of salaries, which is also reflecting on our businesses. This is because the government has been saving billions of naira from the already sanitized payroll and pension system”, Ikoku said.

He urged the governor not to be distracted but to keep his focus on the delivery of dividends of democracy to all the length and breadth of Imo State, as he said that businessmen were solidly behind his government.

Ikoku also called on Imo people to support the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma, saying that all hands must be on deck to recover the rot in the state.

