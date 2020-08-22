Group empowers villagers with N100, 000 business capital each

Members of the Foundation during the charity visit

Lawrence Emereyo Foundation (LMF) has empowered the people of Edonwick Village in Eastern Obolo Local Government, Akwa Ibom state with the sum of N100, 000 startup capital for their businesses.

The villagers who were amazed by the foundation’s good will expressed gratitude to LMF founder, Chief Lawrence Emareyo, a Philanthropist and humanitarian for his kind gesture recently.

Emareyo who is an indigene of Delta State also provided new sleeping mattresses for the villagers who have been sleeping on bare floor, wood, and planks. He said: “This is my purpose on earth, to be a helping hand to the needy.”

Mrs. Oku, one of the beneficiaries of LMF N1000, 000 business capital said: “My husband left me to take care of our two children alone. Before this goodwill I used to buy fish on debt from the fishermen to sell. After selling, I pay back the cost of fish and keep the little proceeds, which is barely enough to take care of the children and myself.”