Group gives palliatives to community in Afikpo, Ebonyi

Enohia Itim Progressive Movement (EIPM), a non-political group, have distributed palliative care to her community in Afikpo North LGA of Ebonyi state. The group distributed food items of various kinds, such as rice, spaghetti, oil, Garri and hand sanitizers to more than 300 beneficiary families, including the vulnerable elderly and indigent widows in support of […]

