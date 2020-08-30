Group wants Buhari to probe ceding of Bakassi peninsula to Cameroon, others

A group, Save Nigeria Movement (SNM), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to, as a matter of urgency, set up a judicial commission of inquiry to probe the circumstances that led to the decision of ceding the oil rich Bakassi peninsula to neighbouring Cameroun.

Convener of the group, Mr. Solomon Semaka, also stressed the need to revisit several unresolved incidents, including the tragic 1992 Airforce military aircraft C-130 Crash in Lagos State in which over 160 senior and middle level military officers and the entire crew died.

The group is seeking probe into the 2006 tragic occurrence of an airforce donier 228 aircraft crash in Benue State that killed about 15 senior military officers and the entire crew, as well as the sad incident of Boeing 737 plane crash that occurred in October 2006 in Abuja, which claimed the lives the late Sultan of Sokoko, Alhaji Maccido, his son, Senator Maccido, grand son, as well the then deputy governor, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, as well as 98 others.

Other probe requests, include the need to unravel the circumstances of the tragic crash of a naval helicopter in 2012 in Nembe, Bayelsa State, which claimed the lives of Governor Patrick Yakowa and Gen. Andrew Azazi, the circumstances surrounding the bombing and subsequent murder of the famous journalist, Dele Giwa, through a parcel bomb.

It also includes the need to unravel the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Gloria Okon and her subsequent mysterious death, “the circumstances surrounding the murder of Chief Bola Ige in 2001, the burning and killing of the Resident Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Commissioner and his family in Kano in 2015, the 2011 bombings of the INEC office in Suleja, which killed over 25 people and the annulment of June 12 election, among others.”

The group in the statement signed by Richard Oduma of Coalition of Minority Tribes in Nigeria and Dr. Ndubisi Okon, Center for Advanced History and Civil Right contended that the issues if left unchecked could pose grave danger to the corporate existence of Nigeria.

