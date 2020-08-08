Group writes DSS over allegations against IGP

Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON), has faulted claims by an online media that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu raised millions of Naira for the construction of Police Training School in Endehu, Nasarawa State.

COCSON, in a letter written and addressed to the Director General, State Security Service, said the plan is a deliberate attempt by some dishonest people to tarnish the image of the IGP and the Nigeria Police Force.

According to the letter jointly signed by the COCSON’s Convener, Hon Ikechukwu Chukwumere and Director Administration, Alhaji Tijani Ali Danjuma and a copy made available to reporters in Abuja, the group undertook an independent investigation and it was revealed that the said school was entirely built with the support of the State Government and multiple corporate partners.

The group advised the the Director General State Security Service, to investigate the matter and commence criminal allegations against the proponents of the fake news.

It reads in part: “The attention of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON) the umbrella body of all the Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria has been brought to a fake and malicious story indicting the Inspector General of Police Mr Mohammed Adamu for illegally raising millions of Naira for construction of Police Training School in Endehu, Nasarawa State.

“We want to categorically state that this is a deliberate attempt by some unscrupulous element to tarnish the image of the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force in general.

“In a bid to truly unravel the credibility of this allegation, the Coalition of Civil Society Organization of Nigeria undertook an independent investigation and the following resolutions were reached on the grounds of duly established facts: That the said school was entirely built with the support of the State Government and multiple corporate partners.

“That whereas the online media stated that the facility was located at the IGP’s hometown in Endehu, the IGP is not from Endehu but from Lafia.

“That at no time has the IGP ordered, threatened or coerced any person talk more of Mobile Police Commanders into generating a dime for any project.

“That this news in its entirety is false and misleading geared towards tarnishing the image of man who has meritoriously served his Fatherland. That this act if not nipped in the bud is capable of promoting falsehood in journalism.

“That we call on THE DIRECTOR GENERAL STATE SECURITY SERVICE to investigate this matter and commence criminal allegations against the proponents of this falsehood”.

The letter said COCSON will continue to fight against corruption especially amongst elected and public office holders, adding that: “we will never support the maligning of People’s character because they are public servants.”

