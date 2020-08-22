Groups warn against media trial of Alison-Madueke

Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke. Photo: WIKIPEDIA

Against the backdrop of increasing negative commentaries in the media against former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, following a recent virtual lecture she delivered, some Ijaw women groups have risen in her defense, saying they would not sit and watch one of them be unduly vilified for adding her voice to a discourse that concerns the Ijaw nation.

The declaration followed the conclusion of a five-week inaugural conference organised by Ijaw Women Connect (IWC) in partnership with the Ijaw-Nation Development Group (INDG).

A statement by the President, IWC-Worldwide, Rosemary John-Oduone, described the vilification of the embattled minister for her frank and audacious speech as unnecessary and uncalled for. The statement further clarified that “her lecture was neither on nor about Yahoo boys,” but a challenge to the Ijaw man to be a moral-compass for the youth to enable them become self-reliant.

While dismissing the minister’s current travails as mere distractions, they promised to stand by her as long as her ongoing “media-style persecution” lasts.