Gunmen attack church, kill 4 in Bayelsa

Unidentified gunmen have invaded a Pentecostal church in Azikoro village, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and killed four worshippers.

The hoodlums, who stormed the Church at about 11 pm on Wednesday, also set a nearby house ablaze.

The spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, saying the command’s operatives have already launched a manhunt for the killers.

He said: “The Bayelsa State Police Command have launched a manhunt for the suspected cultists who murdered four victims and set a house ablaze.

“On 5th August 2020, at about 2300hours, armed suspected cultists stormed the ‘Lion of Judah Church’ Azikoro village, Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, shot dead four church members namely; Alfred Marcus 30 years, Imomotimi surname unknown 25 years, Gabriel Ejimofor 45 years and Uchechukwu Ejimofor 38 years and set ablaze a nearby building, damaged a vehicle and the church property.

“Operatives of operation Puff Adder had earlier traced the hideouts of the cultists in the bush, dislodged them, and burnt their camp.

“It is believed that this is a reprisal attack by the suspected cultists.

“Meanwhile, two suspects have been arrested and are cooperating with the Police in their investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mike Okoli fsi, has visited the scene, reassured members of the community of adequate police protection and ordered for full Investigation to unravel the motive for this dastardly attack,” he said.

