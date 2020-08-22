Gunmen attack police station in Ibadan, kill corporal

Gunmen attacked a police station in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday evening, killing a corporal on duty.

The station is tucked in the heart of Ikolaba GRA near Agodi area of the city.

The attackers were said to have caught the police unaware as they suddenly opened fire on the station, throwing policemen on duty into confusion.

Some policemen were said to have fired back but a yet-to-be-named corporal was killed in the cross-fire.

The gunmen gained access to the station but their mission was not yet clear as at press time.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the attack.

He said: “Yes, we just got information that our police station was attacked but I haven’t got details of the officer allegedly killed.

“We have deployed men to the area and as soon as more details are available, we will get back to you.”