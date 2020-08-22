Gunmen Attack Police Station in Ibadan

File photo of a police patrol car

Unknown gunmen on Friday attacked a police station at Ikolaba residential area in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Confirming the attack, the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo state command, Gbenga Fadeyi told Channels Television during a phone conversation that he got wind of the attack around 9pm and was not sure of the level of damage yet.

Fadeyi added that the Ikolaba police station has been fortified by a tactical team while investigations are ongoing .

The motive of the gunmen is yet to be ascertained but there are unconfirmed reports that a policeman was killed in the ensuing shootout with the police.