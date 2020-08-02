Gunmen demand N16M for kidnapped Rivers woman

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GUNMEN who abducted 60-year-old Nyieda Kpeenu in Nweol community, Gokana Local Government Area, Rivers State, have demanded N16Million ransom for her freedom.

The abductors had on Wednesday whisked Kpeenu from her residence in the Ogoni community at about 8pm, shooting repeatedly in the air to scare residents in the area.

A son of the victim told Vanguard on anonymity that, “They forced the house of our mother open and took her away. It was a disturbing scene. They first called two days after the incident. They later contacted us and demanded N16m ransom.

“Where are we going to get such money from. My mother is not a politician. She is a farmer. We have reported the matter to the police, but nothing has happened. We are hoping and praying God to touch their hearts so they can release our mother unconditionally”

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said the matter had not been reported to his office, promising to contact the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area for confirmation.

