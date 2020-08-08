Gunmen Kidnap APC Publicity Secretary

The Street Journal has learnt that the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State, Uduakabasi Ikpatt, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Ikpat,t is also the Publisher of The Real Truth Newspaper.

An alarm was raised by concerned members of the APC National Youth Caucus, after all means by his friends, family and political associates to reach him, ended in futility.

The party has appealed to those holding him, be it security agents, party agents or anyone at all, to release him without causing him any harm.

Below is a public alert issued by the party.

“PUBLIC ALERT

“Information available to us has it that our Publicity Secretary and Publisher of the Real Truth Newspaper, Uduakabasi Ikpatt, has been abducted by unknown persons.

“His phone lines are switched off.

“We don’t want to believe that he was being abducted by agents of the state government, but should that be the case, then it would be unfortunate.

“If he is being held by security agents, those responsible for the action should let us know where and why they are holding him and let nothing happen to him.

“Otuekong Iniobong john

Akwa Ibom State Chairman

APC NATIONAL YOUTH CAUCUS

8th August 2020.”

Like this: Like Loading...