Gunmen Kidnap Policeman, Three Others In Kaduna

A policeman and an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Kaduna state.

The two security operatives were kidnapped from their residences at Maraban Rido in Chikun Local Government Area of the state in the late hours of Thursday.

A 14-year-old girl and one other person were also whisked away by the abductors during the operation.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the community at about midnight and went straight to some houses, shooting sporadically, and later took their victims away.

Although police authorities in the state are yet to confirm the abduction of its personnel, the spokesman of NSCDC, Kaduna State Command, Orndiir Terzungwe, however, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He explained that the Civil Defence officer was abducted by the gunmen from his home and taken to an unknown destination.

Terzungwe disclosed that the command has launched a manhunt of the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the officer and arresting the kidnappers.

The attack comes four days after gunmen abducted an unconfirmed number of students from a school in Kaduna State.

Channels Television learned that the incident took place on August 24, 2020 at Prince Academy in Samba-Kasaya, a village around Buruku area in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Those kidnapped are said to be some JSS 3 students who are preparing for the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) before the armed men invaded the school at about 7am and took them away.

Although the police authorities had yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filing the report, a security source in the area said a member of a local group in the village was shot dead by the gunmen while some villagers were also abducted along with the students.

Similarly, no fewer than 20 people were killed and several others injured in fresh attacks on three communities in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state

The attack, which occurred on August 6, was said to have been carried out by suspected militia.

The affected communities are Kurmin Masara, Apyia Shyim, and Takmawai .

The fresh killings come few days after security agencies were deployed to the vulnerable communities of the state to prevent residents from further attacks.