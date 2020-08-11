Gunmen kill 13 in Benue community

By Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi
Police in Benue State have confirmed the killing on Monday of 13 persons in a community in Apa council area of the state.
A large number of gunmen invaded Edikwu district of the council in the early hours of yesterday, “shooting and killing 13 persons in commando style,” police spokesperson Kate Anene said in a statement.
Anene said a team of policemen deployed to the scene recovered 13 bodies after the invasion, adding that investigation had begun.
There has been crisis in the district over chieftaincy tussle.
In May, the state government convened a meeting headed by Deputy Governor Benson Abounu to resolve the contending issues among claimants to the chieftaincy title.
Edikwu district is located in Benue south senatorial district.
