A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Baraza Dass constituency, Musa Mante, was killed by suspected gunmen on Thursday night at his residence in Dass. Confirming the incident, police public relations officer, Bauchi State Police Command, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil said: “Two of his wives and a son were kidnapped by the […]

