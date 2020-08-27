Gunmen kill commercial motorcyclist in Osun

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Two gunmen on Wednesday night killed a commercial motorcyclist identified as Kareem Jimoh, The Nation learned.

A source told our correspondent one Adebayo Rilwan reported to the police that two male hoodlums accosted Rilwan at Akede Iyaloja in Osogbo around 8 pm snatched his bike, robbed him and shot him.

It was gathered Jimoh was rushed to Osogbo Central Hospital where he later died.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Osun Command, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident and assured that the investigation has commenced.