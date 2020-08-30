Gunmen kill serving PDP councilor in Bayelsa

File photo of gunmen

By Emem Idio

A serving Councilor representing Ward 6 in Sagbama Local Government Council of Bayelsa, Hon. Karma Agagowei, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen over the weekend.

Agagowei, it was gathered was killed in Opolo, a suburb of the state capital while he was returning from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ward congress.

The deceased was rushed to two different hospitals including Gloryland Hospital and Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, but was denied treatment for lack of a police report and was confirmed dead shortly afterwards.

An eyewitness who was with deceased in a commercial tricycle(Keke) at the time of the incident was attacked with machetes by the hoodlums but fled with serious injuries.

When contacted, spokesperson of the State Police Command, Anisim Butswat, said he was yet to be briefed on the matter.

