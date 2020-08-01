Gunmen storm Nasarawa community, kill traditional ruler

Unidentified gunmen, Friday night, stormed Odu community, where they caused panic and shot the traditional ruler, Mr Amos Ewa Obere (ASP Rtd), to death.

Odu community is in Udege Development Area of Nasarawa Local Government Council of Nasarawa State.

The traditional leader, who sustained a serious injury in his stomach as a result of the gunshot, was rushed to Mararaba Udege General Hospital, for medical attention, but he gave up the ghost along the line.

Late Obere, was a retired ASP of Police, who, until his death, is the ward head of his community and other surrounding villages.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the unidentified gunmen, who stormed the community in large number, shot sporadically to scare the people of the community, before committing the atrocity.

“When they stormed the community, they went straight to the palace and dragged the traditional ruler out and told him that ‘your days on earth are finished’.

“Then, they fired at him.

“Before people could rush down to know what was happening, they ran away,” he said.

The pioneer chairman of NUJ in Nasarawa State, Mr Joel Ogapa, who is from the area, confirmed the incident which he described as unfortunate.

He equally described the insecurity in Nasarawa local government area as alarming, saying “I have not been home in the last two years due to high level of insecurity.”

The chairman of Nasarawa local government area, Mohammed Otto and Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Rahman Nansel, couldn’t be reached for comments because their numbers were both switched off.

