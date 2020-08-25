‘Gutter, Yellow Line’ politics!

Tony Marinho

COVID-19 records deaths approaching 840,000, infections 25,000,000, with around 54,000 recognised cases and 1,100 deaths in Nigeria.

The escaped suspected serial killer in the Akinyele LG Area of Ibadan has been rearrested. Kudos to the police.

‘Gutter politics’ is just that, about governments making maximum money from minimum projects like ‘grass-cutting’, ‘farm-clearing’ and ‘gutters’! Unfortunately, applause greets the ‘construction’ of a petty ‘culvert’ by a LGA chairman as millions disappear!! We begged the federal government to ‘grass-cut’ the overgrown Lagos-Ibadan Expressway where boulder-throwing armed robbers are killing citizens. The ‘gutter’ symbolises a bottomless pit for fraud. The gutter is a shameful ‘dividend of democracy’, but a politically marketable ‘achievement’ to citizens used to nothing but 30-day tax demands notices and corruption from government orders and governments officials! We have sunk to ‘gutter’ level.

Check with governments embarking on publicised ‘drainage clearance’ as ‘a revolutionary sustainable development tool’. Which plan did they use? 1] ‘Clear’ with no plan to remove the rubbish -the criminal norm for bad governments. 2] ‘Clear and Remove’ in one contract- best. 3]‘Clear’ and ‘Remove’ in two contracts running concurrently, needs coordinated transport [second best. 3] ‘Clear’ and ‘Remove’ in two successive contracts one after the other [third best]. Any serious government will stop doing pothole filling, gutter clearing, as ‘spectacular projects’ and promote them to essential ‘day-to-day’ activities. Project ‘supervision’ fails because of powerful politicians or people behind contracts. Only citizens are desperately interested in project execution.

Governments are paining unbroken ‘Yellow Lines’ along 50+ kilometres of wide ‘easy-to-use-and-park-on-without-obstructing-anyone’ city roads in Ibadan and elsewhere. These all kill social and business life and create corruption. Unfortunately, citizens are targeted, suffer mental torture, pay ridiculous fines, turned into criminals and face wilful vehicular damage just for doing daily chores. But when government officials visit, or attend political rallies, ‘Yellow Lines’ are ignored. Why do government officials make life more difficult for citizens? Just keep traffic moving! ‘Yellow Lines’ kill businesses. Only thriving businesses and social life of satisfied citizens create the environment which allows governors to boast of cities as ‘commercial hubs’ for IGR. Business owners work to receive more customers supported by ‘Ease of Doing Business Parking’-a good advert. Ibadan is not Lagos – in traffic or incomes. Governors, Lagos traffic models will kill Ibadan, Akure and Ilorin! Lagos’s BRT lane, No Parking anywhere and huge three-six months minimum wage traffic fines and now daylight traffic robbery have made traffic a fearful misery. Lagos got it wrong. Most Nigerians have no driver.

Ibadan business is person-to-person. Stopping parking even on easy-to-park roads and traffic-free areas will turn Ibadan and other cities into ‘Drive Through “Ghost Cities” with zero business growth’. Driving through Ibadan in 15 minutes is fantastic but a city is not an expressway. It must be business-friendly. Be aware. The soon-to-be-busy Dugbe Railway Station has no parking. The nearby taxi rank always causes a traffic jam. Instead of yellow lines, traffic officials should be asking the governor to facilitate the opposite NIPOST building car park- ‘Fee For Parking’ and construct a walkway over the busy road. That is governor-led traffic planning, not traffic tow-trucks pouncing on tired train travellers -the next traffic trap.

Mr Governor, please rework and re-consult citizens to redo the ‘Yellow Line’ strategy in Ibadan to avoid negative economic and emotional impacts inflicted by these ‘Yellow Lines’ also abused in the previous regime. Yellow Lines do not stop NURTW paralysing traffic to demand commercial vehicle fees or Ojaoba area boys taking money from private vehicles or relieve the narrowing of the Ojaoba road by the wheelbarrows of tatase sellers. Why draw Yellow Lines from Secretariat to Orita Mefa where parking will disturb no one? And what are No Parking hours???

Can Ibadan remain a commercial city when its officials pounce on visitors for ‘illegal parking’ with not one single ‘No Parking’ sign or one ‘Parking’ area even near shops your tax officials demand ‘Tax on Generators’ the life blood of Nigerian business? Is government now a vampire or vulture – sucking the blood of businesses which do not have Government Secretariat and Shoprite Parking!

The last administration did untold damage directly to vehicles and businesses with ‘No Parking Regulations’ which became ‘No Business’ premises because customers could not park anywhere. But these traffic officials refuse to control traffic in the rains or evenings at blocked Ibadan roundabouts at 4-9pm. Governors, be aware that Yellow Lines, arrests and extortion with exorbitant penalties [N25,000 in Ibadan????] reverse ‘ease-of-doing-business’. Call these people before they again close Ibadan. They get monthly pay unlike the people they stop from parking who must earn salaries daily in shops the Yellow Lines paralyse with No Parking.

All Mr Governors, ask ‘Why is there a Yellow Line there hindering my people from parking?’ before officials turn your cities into commercial coffins. Citizens will remember at election-time! Reduce the ‘Yellow Line’ now!

National Lottery Trust Fund delivers equipment to Onikan Health Centre. Great! But the betting culture is bad for the youth of a poor country. Too few winners.

Nigerians are tired of ‘legislative’ politicians muscling into ‘federal and state’ projects demanding allocations but forgetting to reduce by 75% their stupendous Salaries And Perks, SAPing Nigeria dry! The shared glory of employing 774,000= 1,000 jobs /LGA using Nigeria’s money, allocated by President Buhari should be enough. Most Nigerians have one party – Nigeria but it seems most politicians do not belong to that party.