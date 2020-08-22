Gwenivere Ifeayieze emerges 2020 Miss Earth Nigeria

Daily News

By Sam Anokam

Gwenivere Ifeayieze has emerged the 2020 Miss Earth Nigeria beauty and environment queen.

After a rigorous but interesting contest on a virtual platform, Enugu -state born Gwenivere Chioma Ifeanyieze emerged the pageant’s representative for 2020.

Held on August 15, Ifeanyieze who competed among a pool of beautiful and intelligent ladies will have the privilege of representing Nigeria at the Miss Earth pageant.

Tagged Eco-Angels, Gwenivere emerged the 19th Miss Earth Nigeria Beauty Pageant.

The Elemental Queens forming Miss Earth’s court included Olajumoke Becca Adetunji as Miss Earth Air; Chidiogo Mbanusi as Miss Earth Water; Tammy Andoya as Miss Earth Fire and Catherine Beredugo Miss Earth Eco-Tourism.

They made up the runners-up accordingly. The event was organised by top Nollywood star and former beauty queen, Ibinabo Fiberesima.

