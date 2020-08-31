Hallmarks of Labour foundation hails Adesina

Agency Reporter

The Hallmarks of Labour Foundation (HLF) at the weekend congratulated Dr. Akinwumi Adesina over the renewal of his mandate as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

In a statement by its Executive Secretary, Mrs. Patricia Otuedon Arawore , the foundation linked Adesina’s re-election to Adesina s track-record, which she noted “speaks volumes of his competence, hard-work and integrity, which are the core values of our Foundation.

“Your deserved, unanimous choice for a second term at Africa’s apex financial institution has further elevated you to the cream of the roll of honour in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

“We at the Foundation are proud to be associated with you not only as a compatriot, but as a veritable role model of all time.

“We also thank you for your numerous achievements from which Nigeria has greatly benefited.

“As we look forward to more attainments by you, be assured of our best wishes and prayers for a successful second tenure,” the HLF chief said.