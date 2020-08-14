Hanan Buhari Set to Marry Minister’s SA

President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, To Wed Special Adviser To Ex-Lagos Governor And Minister Of Works, Fashola.

Hanan, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari, is set to marry Mohammed Turad, a special adviser to former Lagos State governor and current Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

The marriage is billed to take place on September 4, 2020.

Turad is the son of a former lawmaker, Alhaji Mahmud Sani Sha’aban, who represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from May 2003 to May 2007.

Sha’aban is also a former governorship candidate in Kaduna State under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria.

Hanan, is a graduate of photography from Ravensbourne University in England.

Source: Sahara Reporters

Like this: Like Loading...