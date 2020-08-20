Hashem Abedi jailed for life over Manchester Arena bombing

Hashem Abedi, 23, has been jailed for life at the Old Bailey with a minimum term of 55 years for the murder of 22 people in the Manchester Arena bombing.

Abedi, 23, who helped to plan one of the deadliest terrorist attacks ever to take place on UK soil, was not present in the courtroom after refusing to leave his cell.

Mr Justice Jeremy Barker, passing sentence, said: “Although Salman Abedi was directly responsible, it was clear the defendant took an integral part in the planning.

“The motivation for them was to advance the ideology of Islamism, a matter distinct to and abhorrent to the vast majority for those who follow the Islamic faith.

“The defendant and his brother were equally culpable for the deaths and injuries caused,” he continued.

“The stark reality is that these were atrocious crimes, large in their scale, deadly in their intent, and appalling in their consequences.”

Following the final harrowing victim impact statements read out in court, the judge told the Old Bailey courtroom: “I’m only too well aware that for those who have been intimately affected by the events at the Manchester Arena the re-living of both the circumstances surrounding those events and the death and injuries, are no doubt extraordinary painful to all of those who attended this court building or remote locations.

“Before I rise to finally consider my sentencing exercise, I would like to pay tribute to the tremendous dignity and courage of all those who have attended throughout the trial and in this sentencing hearing during this very difficult time.”

Abedi, 23, has refused to come into the courtroom to face sentencing for 22 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder encompassing the survivors, and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life following his conviction by jurors in March.

His older brother, Salman, 22 at the time of the atrocity on May 22 2017, died in the attack.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker, passing sentence on Manchester Arena bomb plotter Hashem Abedi, who refused to come into the courtroom at the Old Bailey, said: “If the defendant, like his brother, had been 21 or over at the time of the offence, the appropriate starting point would have been a whole life order.

“Not only because of the combination of the significant degree of pre-meditation but also because the motivation for them was to advance the ideology of Islamism, a matter distinct to and abhorrent to the vast majority for those who follow the Islamic faith.”

Abedi was found guilty by a jury in March of 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.

The court heard he helped source, buy, stockpile and transport components for his older brother’s bomb from January 2017, using multiple mobile phones, vehicles and addresses to stash the deadly materials.

Jurors were then shown chilling CCTV footage of Salman travelling to the foyer of the arena, before detonating his bomb as crowds were leaving an Ariana Grande pop concert.

The month before the blast, the siblings had joined their parents in Libya amid concerns they were becoming radicalised.

Salman returned to the UK on 18 May 2017, where he bought the final components for the bomb, rented a flat in the city centre in which to build it and carried out reconnaissance on the area before carrying out the attack.

During the two-day sentencing, testimony was heard from the families of the victims, many of whom fought back tears as they described their grief.

