Health adviser to Kwara governor resigns

On Wednesday, the Special Adviser to Kwara State Governor on Health Matters, Wale Suleiman, resigned his appointment from the government.

Mr Suleiman is a professor of neurosurgery and spinal surgery and former chairman for the neurosurgery department and back and spine center at the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute in New Orleans.

The resignation comes at a time the state, like other parts of the country, is battling the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, Kwara State has recorded a total of 906 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 186 are active while 687 have been managed and discharged.

Confirming his resignation in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, Mr Suleiman said against his previous thoughts, he realised he would be more productive and effective out of government.

“My passion in life is to create opportunities where there are none, and to give hope to the underprivileged using my skills, expertise, and professional network. I had hoped that I could accomplish these same goals as a Public Servant, but came to the realization that I will be more effective and productive out of government.”

He said he remains committed to the efforts and aspirations of Mr AbdulRazaq’s administration to emancipate Kwarans.

“I will continue to support the much-needed change and transformation in Kwara State through philanthropic efforts, economic and social empowerment, as well as the promotion of investment opportunities and partnerships with Kwarans in Diaspora,” he stated.

However, the governor has announced Adekunle Dunmade, a professor of otolaryngology and current Director of the University of Ilorin Stem Cell Research Centre, as his new Special Adviser on Health Matters.

On the resignation of the Special Adviser on Health Matters, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye said, “while this is strictly a personal passion of Prof. Wale Suleiman, our doors remain open to him and other great minds like him in our commitments to rebuild a Kwara we would all be proud of.”

Other appointments

Also, the governor has appointed a former military governor, Saliu Bello, as his Special Adviser on Security and Aliyu Muyideen, an intelligence and counterterrorism expert, as Senior Special Assistant on Security.

Mr Bello, a retired brigadier-general, who hails from Erin Ile in Oyun Local Government Area, was military governor of Kebbi State between 1993 and 1996.

He was a colonel general staff for the Nigerian contingent in Liberia, and Chief Instructor at Military School in Zaria between 1988 and 1992, among other roles.

Apart from other military courses in Pakistan and India, he attended Nigerian Military School Zaria and Mons Officer Cadet School Aldershot England and was commissioned into the Nigerian army in 1971. He retired in 1999.

Mr Muyideen, who retired as principal staff officer operations in the State Security Service (SSS), has a Master’s degree in Peace and Strategic Studies from the University of Ilorin where he had earlier bagged a Bachelor of Arts in History.

A native of Ilorin, Mr Muyideen had training in advance investigation, intelligence analysis, counterterrorism, advance vetting, explosive ordinance, and detective basics, among others.