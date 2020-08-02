Health commissioners to get technical arm

The newly elected National Chairman of the Nigerian Commissioners For Health Forum, Dr Betta Edu, has said that the body would establish a technical arm to engage international development partners and other key stakeholders.

Speaking in Calabar, Edu, who is the Commissioner for Health in Cross River State, said they would take advantage of the current pandemic to advance discussions and actions on strategic building of the health sector.

She said the forum would be made more formidable for the future.

“It is COVID-19 today, another pandemic can put more burden on the health system in the future if we do not actively prepare. Building political capital will be crucial for our success, as a forum,” she said.

Edu also said topmost on the forum’s agenda is to see that Nigeria can build a more resilient health system to achieve Universal Health Coverage through the implementation of Basic Health Care Provision Fund and state Health Insurance Scheme in all states.

She said they will work with the Federal Ministry of Health, National primary Health Care Development Agency and National Health Insurance Scheme.

