HEALTH NOTES: New ‘gargle-and-spit’ test spots Covid-19 in a SECOND

By Mail on Sunday Reporter

Published: 17:00 EDT, 29 August 2020 | Updated: 17:00 EDT, 29 August 2020

A new ‘gargle-and-spit’ test for Covid-19 could spare patients from the uncomfortable swabs currently being used to identify the virus.

Experts at Sheba Medical Centre, Israel’s largest hospital, claim their matchbox-size machine analyses samples in just one second.

It could provide a cheap alternative to the current method being used across the world which uses a long cotton- bud-like stick, which is inserted high up into the nose or back of the throat, that then has to be sent to a laboratory for analysis. While the procedure is not usually painful, some people find it unpleasant.

A new ‘gargle-and-spit’ test for Covid-19 could spare patients from the uncomfortable swabs currently being used to identify the virus. Experts at Sheba Medical Centre, Israel’s largest hospital, claim their matchbox-size machine analyses samples in just one second (stock)

Patients trialling the new test are asked to gargle a small amount of a special mouthwash, which they then spit into a tube.

The sample is placed inside the machine, called SpectraLIT, which analyses it to provide a diagnosis almost instantly.

Early results from a trial involving 400 people show it can distinguish between positive and negative Covid-19 samples with 95 per cent accuracy.

Women spend the equivalent of an entire month each year worrying, according to a survey.

Fears surrounding health, family worries and political unrest are all conspiring to leave some women ‘constantly’ anxious.

Men, in comparison, spend the equivalent of roughly three days per year worrying.

Half of the women questioned in the Healthspan poll said that stress was having an impact on their health. Psychologist Dr Meg Arroll says: ‘Women’s role in our species’ survival is to take care of others, so when there’s constant disturbing news headlines, competing caring responsibilities or concerns over putting food on the table, it’s not surprising stress levels skyrocket.’

The marriage vow to care for each other ‘in sickness and in health’ could be more of a forecast for the future than newlywed couples realise, a study has revealed (stock)

Why it’s heart disease for Mr and Mrs

The marriage vow to care for each other ‘in sickness and in health’ could be more of a forecast for the future than newlywed couples realise, a study has revealed.

Researchers found that the risk of developing heart disease tends to run in married couples, as many share food preferences, eating patterns and attitudes to exercise, cigarettes and alcohol.

Professor Takehiro Sugiyama, of Japan’s University of Tsukuba, says: ‘Our findings stress that healthcare professionals should target not only patients’ blood-relatives, but also their spouses.

‘Medical information should include the partner’s data.’