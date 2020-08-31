Hefty cost of a loose tongue

“E don beg me,” Fela once said of the judge that jailed him for controversial currency charges. Though Justice Okoro Idogu, the jurist, denied begging anyone, the Fela quip thrived in the streets — “e don beg me!”

Loudmouth Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), who the other day verbally assaulted a reporter on legitimate duty, is finding out the hard way that begging is no speedy way to forgiveness.

Twice FFK has begged: first cynically; and a second time, much more remorseful. But the harder he begs, the farther he seems to locate forgiveness, from a media lobby slow to fury, but extremely hard to placate.

What a price to pay, for a loose and rampant tongue! Poor FFK! He would wish he had bridled his tongue!

But exactly how would he have done that? When FFK started strafing poor Eyo Charles, for asking the “satanic” question of who was “bankrolling” FFK’s Cross River State tour, the loquacious one felt it was yet another opportunity to freely traduce, as he usually does, in his toxic speeches, media articles and social media posts.

That Daily Trust Reporter Charles, and his gathered colleagues, kept a supine quiet, with some even mumbling apologies, energized FFK and goaded him to new recklessness!

Not a few have flayed those reporters for their scandalous timidity and long-suffering. But other have demurred, saying those who duel with lunatics give folks no choice but to doubt their sanity.

Still, it is clear the joke is on FFK. For starters, even after his disgraceful railing and ranting, he started apologizing to his own entourage for his “short fuse.”

Then, next day, he claimed his advisors had asked him to apologize to the reporter. After a subsequent media walkout, FFK apologized again. So the self-described “former minister” and rich “lawyer” suddenly discovered his Queen’s English and forensic skills couldn’t compel media attention!

But the FFK fiasco only mirrors the vacuity of the Nigerian contemporary political elite. What’s FFK’s brand equity, or even perceived reputation, that state governors would queue behind one another, expecting FFK to pay “state” visits, inspect projects, pass judgments and address press conferences, with all the bravura at his haughty disposal?

What value do his sponsors feel he would add? And if they ran into a ditch, what rescue effort could FFK muster? Just to answer a simple question — who is bankrolling your trip? — see how hubris has buried FFK! As our people say, with that pidgin street lingo: “bad market”!

Hardball just hopes FFK and his ilk have learnt their bitter lessons. The media, placid and long-suffering, could be a very good servant. But never think of a more dreadful master — for it’s the equivalent of a rapid relay of near-invisible foes, blitzing you every passing second.

Want to know how that feels? Ask FFK!