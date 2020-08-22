Helen É Makeup Kit for just £20 for every reader!

This weekend, the Mail on Sunday is offering every reader the chance to claim a Helen É Celebrity Red Carpet Kit, RRP £42.97, for just £20

The Red Carpet Beauty Cube, plus some fantastic extras – for just £20!



The Red Carpet Beauty Cube contains all the products you need to make your eyes really stand out for your special night out, plus, when you take part in this fantastic offer, you will also get some specially selected extras, just for Mail on Sunday readers.

The Red Carpet Beauty Cube contains:

An Intense Eye Shadow in dark blue – Creamy long lasting eye colour with rounded soft sponge applicator. Glide over the eyelid for the fastest way to beautiful eyes.

Two Shimmer eye powder shades – Dazzle with our shades of dust for a sexy, shimmering sparkle anywhere! These fabulous little pots are easy to use and come with a pepper pot style shaker.

Eye pencil with smudger in black – Waterproof and long wearing eye pencil with a smudger that can be used to blend, to create a smoky soft line definition

Colour magnification mascara in black and chestnut – With a flick of the specially designed slim wand, your lashes will be injected with smudge proof colour

Step by Step DVD – Make-up Artist Junia Djojonegoro, takes you through every step of how to achieve your Red Carpet Eyes Look, simply and effortlessly.

Get the look with Helen É!



You will also receive a Lip Crayon in Candy Floss for the perfect pencil finish, a Clear Shine lipgloss and a professional, quick drying formula nail polish in Blossom, all chosen by a Helen E make-up artist, to complete your look.

How To Claim

To claim your Glam Makeup Kit online, simply CLICK HERE and enter the promotional code OSCAR.

We are also offering every reader £10 off when you spend £35 or more on other Helen É products. To claim, CLICK HERE and enter the promotional code Mail10.



Please allow 28 days for delivery. Offer expires 30 April 2011.