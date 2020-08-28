Helicopter crash in Opebi Lagos, Nigeria.

View this post on Instagram

UPDATE: Helicopter crash in Opebi A helicopter with three persons aboard belonging to Quarium Avaition crash landed at 16 Salvation Road, Opebi around 12:20pm, killing two of the occupants on the spot. Emergency workers confirmed two persons, including the pilot, dead in the crash. It was gathered the third person, found unconscious, was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for urgent attention. Eyewitnesses said the crash occurred in a flash and destroyed the roof of the affected building. Read Also: Assembly summons Sanwo-Olu’s CoS, others over security helicopters Confirming the casualty figure, the Director General (DG) LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu and the Southwest Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the bodies have been deposited in the mortuary and the injured evacuated to the hospital. They said the cause of the crash was yet unknown, adding that the victims were yet to be identified. . . #crash #breakingnews #helicoptercrash #arrayhantv