Helicopter crash: Quorum Aviation says company’s certificates, insurance valid, genuine

Quorum Aviation, operators of the ill-fated helicopter that crashed on Friday at Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos yesterday said the company has all the requisite certificates and approvals obtained through a very rigorous process from Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA.

These certificates include an Air Operator Certificate (AOC), Certificate of Airworthiness (COA) and Insurance.

Quorum reaction is coming on the heels of report by an online medium that the ill-fated helicopter did not have valid papers and was not airworthy.

According to the management of the company, ” All our certificates and approvals are current and valid as issued by the authorities following due process”.

It further said ” Quorum Aviation Limited is compelled to make a few clarifications regarding the unfortunate helicopter accident which occurred on Friday, August 28, 2020 that claimed the lives of three of our staffs who were onboard the aircraft”.

” For the avoidance of doubt, Quorum Aviation Limited is a responsible corporate entity that adheres to, and complies with all the rules and regulations pertaining to the aviation industry as laid-out in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NCAR)”.

” During this difficult time, we crave the indulgence of the media to refrain from conjecture and speculation, and to choose instead to await the outcome of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) investigation into the cause of the mishap”.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families of the departed”, the company added.

