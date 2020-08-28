Helicopter Crash: Sanwo-Olu commiserates with victims’ families

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with families, friends and associates of the victims of the unfortunate helicopter crash in Opebi, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu expressed his condolence in a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile on Friday.

The helicopter, belonging to Quorum Aviation, had crashed into a building at 16 A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja around noon, leaving two persons on board dead and one injured.

Sanwo-Olu promised that his government would work with all the relevant Federal Government agencies to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the accident, so as to prevent a reoccurrence in the future.

The governor urged residents of Opebi and its surrounding to go about their business peacefully.

”There is nothing to fear as men and officers of the state emergency services were promptly deployed to the scene of the crash and they have brought everything under control,” Sanwo-Olu said.

According to him, the environment is also safe and secure.

The governor prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal rest and grant the families they left behind the fortitude the bear the irreplaceable losses.

