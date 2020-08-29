Helicopter Crash: Sanwo-Olu visits accident scene, promises renovation of damaged structures

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, on Saturday visited the site of the helicopter crash at Salvation Road in Opebi area of the State 24 hours after the incident to assess the damage of the crash.

Speaking to journalists after looking round the crash site and meeting with owners of affected buildings, the Governor promised that Lagos State Government would carry out integrity tests on the buildings and do necessary repairs and assist the affected families.

Recall that a Bell 206 Helicopter, belonging to Quorum Aviation, was traveling in from Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital with two crew members and a passenger before it crashed in between two residential buildings in the Opebi area of Lagos at mid-day on Friday.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also sympathised with the families of the three people that lost their loved ones during the crash and prayed that God would comfort the families of the deceased.

He said: “I am here to do a real on the spot assessment and I have seen things for myself. We thank God that as painful as the incident might be, the damage was not beyond what we have witnessed. We are pained by the death of the three people on board but we thank God because it could have been worse than that. The affected buildings are residential homes that have citizens living there. As at the exact time the helicopter crash happened, a lot of people were not in the premises and even the elderly people that were around and in their rooms. But as God would have it, nothing in term of fatality happened to people on the ground. So, we need to thank God. If not, fatality may have been a lot more than what we are talking about.

“As you can see the people affected are senior citizens; they are people in their 80s and 70s that I have come to condole with and also thank God for them. We have seen the level of destruction and damages. Tests will be conducted to understand the integrity of the buildings and once that is ascertained today or tomorrow, we will start work with the federal agencies. We will start the reconstruction and renovation of the places affected by the crash; the rooms, walls, tents and ensure that we quickly bring respite to the senior citizens that have been affected.