Helicopter crashes: 2 dead, 1 rescued: NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed on Friday  that two persons died in a helicopter that crashed at Opebi in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that the crash occurred at No. 16, Salvation Road in Opebi, north of Lagos.

“One person was rescued alive and two persons died,  including the pilot” Farinloye said.




Two feared dead as helicopter crashes in Lagos

Previous article

Osinbajo to Churches: Concerns about CAMA can be resolved through legislative amendment

Next article

