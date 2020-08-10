Daily News

Help prepare our students for WAEC, Osun begs Ex N-Power volunteers

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Government has pleaded with former volunteers of N-Power who teach in schools across the state to return and help prepare students for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC).

A public Service announcement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to Osun State Governor on Special Intervention Programme, Lukman Bello issued on Monday urged the ex beneficiaries to return to classrooms as a sacrifice in the interest of the final year students in the state.

It reads, “Sequel to an appeal to all N-Power teachers who were directly teaching SSS3 classes in Osun Public High Schools by the Commissioner for Education, Hon Folorunsho Bamisayemi to go back for the revision classes currently going on to prepare our students for the examination commencing on the 17th of August, 2020, I want to passionately appeal to the affected Ex N-Power Volunteers in both Batch A and Bath B to please honour Osun Government.

No sacrifice is too much for the future of our students.

“May Osun continue to move forward”.

Vanguard

