Herdsmen Attacks: NEMA presents relief items to Delta community

By Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Six months after suspected herdsmen killed ten locals in Agadama community in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA presented materials to locals in the community.

The presentation at the community is coming three days after the burial of the late chairman of the community, Sunday Iniovogoma who was killed in an explosion incident.

Items presented include; 257 bags of rice, 257 bags of garri, 257 bags of beans, 30 kegs of vegetable oil, 30 cartons of tomatoes paste, and 514 pieces of blankets.

Others are; 600 bags of cement, 600 bundles of roofing sheets, 170 packets of zinc nails, and 514 pieces of mattresses.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Director-General of the agency, Mohammadu Mohammad, an official of the Delta State NEMA office, Ifeanyi Omeje, said the presentation is in response to the motion sponsored by the lawmaker representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Francis Waive on the floor of the House.

In his remarks, Hon Waive said: “When the herdsmen attack happened, I moved a motion on the floor of the House drawing the attention of the federal government to the situation, calling for relief materials as well as an investigation of the causes of the incessant attacks.

“I am glad that the NEMA has responded by providing these relief materials to persons affected by the attacks.”

