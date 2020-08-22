Heroic moment three-year-old boy saves his friend, also three, from drowning in a pool

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com

This is the heroic moment a three-year-old boy in Brazil rescued his best friend from drowning in a pool.

The incident took place earlier this month at farm home in Itaperuna, a city northern Rio de Janeiro, while the children were alone at the pool.

A boy, identified as three-year-old Henrique – the son of the caretaker for the property – reportedly sneaked out of his home without telling his mother and made his way to the pool.

He was seen on a home surveillance video attempting to reach for an inflatable swim ring when he unexpectedly fell into the pool.

Thankfully his friend, three-year-old Arthur de Oliveira, was there to help.

The toddler looked around for an adult as Henrique struggled to keep his head above the water. Video then showed him desperately reaching out to grab onto his friend’s hand and finally help him out of the pool.

‘This video serves as an alert for those who have a pool at home and children. Thank God the ending is happy, because God sent the land under my care, my son, my little Arthur, a true hero! Real life hero, my pride,’ wrote Poliana Console de Oliveira on her Facebook page Thursday.

‘Arthur saved his friend’s life.

‘It was 30 seconds of carelessness, the caretaker’s son left the house alone, without telling his mother. Don’t neglect! In my heart I just have gratitude for the life of Arthur’s friend and I am proud of my son’s courageous, quick and loving attitude.’

Arthur’s heroic act inspired the Itaperuna Military Police to pay tribute to the boy, who dreams of becoming a police officer

The video footage, which was shared earlier this week by Arthur’s mother went viral and drew the attention of the local Itaperuna Military Police department on Wednesday.

Arthur, who dreams of one day becoming a cop, received a basket with sweets and a brand new basketball to play with as the family quarantines with their son at the farm house during the COVID-19 pandemic due to his asthma and respiratory issues.

The three-year-old boy also was awarded a certificate and a trophy that said, ‘From a hero to a hero.’

‘A souvenir because you are an instrument of God, a real hero. The world needs heroes like you,’ said one of the police officers in a tribute video that was recorded following the meeting.