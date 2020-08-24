HiFL Masterclass harps on grassroots sports

The need to focus on grassroots sports development was emphasised at the recently concluded Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) Masterclass Series, a month-long knowledge-sharing webinar tagged “HiFL Masterclass with Stanbic IBTC”.

Attendees and facilitators generally agreed that more inclusive involvement of youths in sport-related activities is key to deal with the effects of the pandemic and the ensuing new normal.

The Classes with the Masters 1.0 was a sequence of online sessions, powered by the leagues’ marquee sponsors Stanbic IBTC, created to grow and empower critical stakeholders – sports and non-sports enthusiasts by engaging experts on pertinent issues that affect them.

Director, PACE Sports and Marketing Limited, Sola Fijabi, organisers of the Masterclass Series, reiterated in a statement that the sessions were aimed to drive value-delivery to every segment of the collegiate value chain including sponsors/partners, sports administrators/managers, athletes, and fans.

“We are indeed glad to have delivered above and beyond on all our promises before the sessions and the reception from the varsity stakeholders and general media has been mind-blowing and indeed we are already looking at a version 2.0 to further entrench our position as one of Africa’s biggest collegiate football showpiece,” Fijabi said.