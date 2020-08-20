Hilarious 1958 ‘128 ways to get a husband going’ list goes viral

1. Get a dog and walk it.

2. Have your car breakdown at strategic places.

3. Attend night school – take course men like.

4. Look in the census reports for places with the most single men.

5. Read the obituaries to find eligible widowers.

6. Join a hiking club.

7. Take up golf and go to different golf courses.

8. Take several short vacations at different places rather than one long one at one place.

9. Sit on a park bench and feed the pigeons.

10. Take a bicycle trip through Europe.

11. Get a job in a medical, dental or law school.

12. Become a nurse or an airline stewardess.

13. Ask your friends’ husbands who the eligible men are in their offices.

14. Be nice to everybody – they may have an eligible son or brother.

15. Get a government job overseas.

16. Volunteer for jury duty.

17. Be friendly to ugly men – handsome is as handsome does.

18. Tell your friends you’re interested in getting married.

19. Get lost at football games.

20. Don’t take a job in a company largely run by women.

21. Get a job demonstrating fishing tackle in a sports store.

22. On a plane, train or bus don’t sit next to a woman – sit next to a man.

23. Go to all school reunions, there may be widowers there.

24. Don’t be afraid to associate with more attractive girls, they may have some leftovers.

25. Go back to your home town – the wild kid next door may now be an eligible bachelor.

26. Don’t room with a girl who is a sad sack and let her pull you down to her level.

27. Get a part-time job in a convention bureau.

28. Change apartments from time to time.

29. When travelling stay at small hotels where it’s easier to meet strangers.

30. Learn to paint. Set up easel outside engineering school.

31. Stumble when you walk into a room he’s in

32. Forget discretion every once in a while and call him up.

33. Carry a hat box.

34. Wear a band-aid – people always ask what happened.

35. Make a lot of money.

36. Learn several funny stories and learn to tell them well – but make sure you don’t tell him more than once.

37. Walk up to him and tell him you need some advice.

38. Dropping the handkerchief still works.

39. Have your father buy some theatre tickets that need to be got rid of.

40. Stand in a corner and cry softly – chances are he’ll come over to ask what’s wrong.

41. If you are at a resort, have a bell boy page you.

42. Buy a convertible – men like to ride in them.

43. Don’t let him fish for your name next time you meet.

44. Learn how to bake tasty apple pies – bring one into the office and let the eligible bachelors taste it.

45. Laugh at his jokes.

46. If there’s a wallflower among the men you know, why not cultivate them?

47. ‘Accidentally’ have your purse fly open, scattering its contents across the street.

48. Men like to think they’re authorities on perfume, ask his advice on what kind you should wear.

49. Get better looking glasses – men still make passes at girls who wear glasses – or try contact lenses.

50. Practice your drinking with your women friends first.

51. If you dye your hair, pick a shade and stick to it.

52. Wear high heels most of the time – they’re sexier.

53. Unless he happens to be shorter than you are.

54. Tell him he’s handsome.

55. Take good care of your health – men don’t like girls who are ill.

56. If you look good in sweaters, wear one on every third date.

57. Dress differently from the other girls in the office.

58. Get a sunburn.

59. Watch your vocabulary.

60. Go on a diet if you need to.

61. When you are with him, order your steak rare.

62. Don’t tell him about your allergies.

63. European women use their eyes to good advantage – practise in front of a mirror.

64. Buy a full-length mirror and take a good, long look before you go and meet him.

65. Change the shade of your stockings and be sure to keep the seams straight

66. Get that fresh scrubbed look by scrubbing.