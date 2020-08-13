Hisbah, council of Imams applaud death sentence on Kano singer

Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

The Kano state council of Friday mosque Imams has commended the Upper Shari’a court for passing death sentence on 22-year-old Yahaya Sharif-Aminu over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

Chairman of the council, Muhammad Nasir Adam, according to Kano Focus, urged Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to sign the death warrant.

The Governor has not reacted to the ruling.

Sharif-Aminu, a resident of Sharifai quarters in Kano municipal, was sued for “insulting religious creed, contrary to section 382 (6) of Kano State Shari’a Penal Code Law 2000.”

According to the litigation, he also committed blasphemy against the prophet in a song he circulated that went viral via WhatsApp in March 2020.

The Shari’a court, presided by Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani, found him guilty of the charge and ordered he should be hanged until he dies.

Reacting on the verdict, Adam said: “the council has confidence that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje will sign the execution of the penalty. He warned Muslims to refrain from supporting “any move capable of denting the image of the prophet of Islam (Muhammad).

READ ALSO: Kano singer sentenced to death for alleged blasphemy

The Commander General of the Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Harun Sani Ibn Sina, also supported the judgement.

“Hisbah as an organisation charged with the responsibility of enforcing Shari’a, is in support of the court verdict because anybody who does what Aminu did deserves to be killed. That is what the law says.

“We were in the forefront of ensuring that the matter was thoroughly investigated to the extent of inviting his father who said he could execute whatever Shari’a says on the convict (his son).

“The board is therefore, fully in support of the judgment, as it was based on the provision of Shari’a (Islamic law),” Sina said.

The convict, however, has 30 days to appeal the judgment.

But no lawyer has filed an appeal to his defense, yet, The Nation learnt.

It was gathered only one of the death sentence case passed by the Sharia courts has been carried out since they were reintroduced in 1999.

Like this: Like Loading...