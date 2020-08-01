History maker, Egbo eyes double in Albania

By Morakinyo Abodunrin

After making history as the first African manager to win a league title in Europe by leading KF Tirana to the 2019/2020 Albanian Superliga Championship, Nigerian coach Ndubuisi Egbo is confident his wards can add the Albanian Cup when they confront Teuta Durres tomorrow

The 46-year-old former Nigeria international goalkeeper said his side is on the verge of history and would do their best to end the season on a winning note.

“We will do our best to win the (Albanian) FA Cup to make it a double for us this season,” Egbo, a holder of UEFA Pro Coaching Licence told NationSport.

Both side qualified for the final following two-legged gruelling semi-final encounters as KF Tirana edged KF Bylis on a 3-2 aggregate win while Teuta Duress scaled over Kukesi 2-1 on aggregate.

KF Tirana have won a record 16 Albanian Cup and Egbo reckons his current side will be highly motivated to extend their grip on the competition that was first contested in 1939 for obvious reasons.

“It’s the centenary celebration of the club (KF Tirana) and it will be an amazing thing if we can win the double to put our names in the history book of the club,” he said.

Though winners of the Albanian cup automatically earns the right to participate in the first qualifiers of the Europa League, Egbo’s KF Tirana have already secured the ticket to participate in the qualifying round of the lucrative UEFA Champions League following their success with the Albanian Superliga Championship.

