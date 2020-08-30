HLF Congratulates Adesina On Re-Election As AfDB President

Left to Right: Professor Joy Ogwu, Chief Eleazar Chukwuemeka Anyaoku (presenting the Hallmarks of Labour, Emeka Anyaoku Award for Nigeria’s Outstanding International Icon (2019) to Dr Akinwumi Adesina), Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Hon. Justice Mariam Aloma Mukhtar, and Professor Bolaji Akinyemi.

The Hallmarks of Labour Foundation (HLF) has congratulated Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, on his re-election as the President of African Development Bank (AfDB).

In a statement on Sunday, the Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Chief Patricia Otuedon –Arawore, described Dr Adesina as a ‘distinguished Role Model’ of the HLF.

According to her, the AfDB President’s track-record through his various assignments speaks volumes of his competence, hard work, and integrity, which are the core values of the Foundation.

“Your deserved, unanimous choice for a second term at Africa’s apex financial institution did not come as a surprise as by October 31, 2019, the African Development Bank under your able leadership had achieved the highest capital increase since the Bank’s establishment in 1964, when shareholders from 80-member countries raised the general capital of the Bank by 125%.

“This increased the Bank’s capital by $115 billion; from $93 billion to $208 billion, a historic achievement for Africa,” Chief Otuedon –Arawore said in the statement.

She noted that the development has further elevated Dr Adesina to the “creme de la crème” of the honours list in Nigeria, Africa, and the world at large.

The HLF, the Executive Secretary stated, is proud to be associated with the AfDB President not only as a compatriot but as a veritable role model of all time.

“We also thank you for your numerous achievements from which Nigeria has greatly benefited.

“As we look forward to more attainments by you, be assured of our best wishes and prayers for a successful second tenure,” she added.

The HLF is a non-profit organisation that recognises Africans who have achieved success through hard work, honesty, integrity, and justice in every field of human endeavour.

Dr Adesina was re-elected for another five years in office on Thursday last week by the Board of Governors of the AfDB Group at its 2020 Annual Meetings in Abidjan, the capital of Cote D’Ivoire.