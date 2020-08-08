Hollandia Lactose free milk reiterates nutritional benefits to consumers

By Moses Nosike

The launch of Hollandia Lactose Free Milk in September 2019 gave rise to renewed public consciousness and conversations around Lactose intolerance among consumers in Nigeria. Before its introduction, it was common for consumers who were aware of the discomfort of lactose intolerance to avoid milk, and miss out on all its nourishing benefits.

Lactose intolerance is simply the inability of the digestive system to completely digest lactose, a naturally occurring sugar in milk, and break it into simple sugars that can be absorbed by the body.

The condition is prevalent in Nigeria, but its low awareness means many consumers are unable to connect it with symptoms of abdominal pain, bloating, gas, nausea, and diarrhoea shortly after consuming milk or milk products.

As more consumers become aware of their lactose sensitivities with diagnosis, they are choosing to drink lactose free milk like Hollandia Lactose free milk

It is challenging to get enough dietary calcium when you are lactose intolerant and have to avoid dairy products. However, Hollandia Lactose free milk is a healthy nourishing milk full of dietary calcium and other essential vitamins and minerals. Thus, without the discomfort from milk consumption, lactose sensitive consumers can regain a friendly and healthy relationship with milk.

Hollandia Lactose free milk, the only Ready to Drink (RTD) lactose free milk in Nigeria, is a 100% lactose free easy-to-digest milk which contains calcium and essential Vitamin D for strong bones and teeth development.

It is also a rich source of Vitamin A, B-Vitamins, Vitamin E, and Protein which support a healthier immune system in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hollandia Lactose free milk is a great tasting milk that is ideal for direct consumption, or use with beverages and milk-complementary meals.

According to Chi Limited Marketing Director, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, the solution for lactose intolerance should neither be avoidance nor regulation of milk consumption but rather continued education about the condition and consumption of it which is what Hollandia Lactose free milk represents.

“By expanding the availability of the milk and educating consumers on how they can keep it in their diet without discomfort they experience, Hollandia Lactose free milk is offering consumers with lactose intolerance the taste and nourishment they desire in a way that meets their specific needs”.

