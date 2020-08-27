Hong Kong Denies Visa to Foreign Journalist in Another Blow to Press Freedom

HONG KONG—Authorities denied a work visa to a Hong Kong-based foreign journalist after he was hired to join an independent local news outlet, the most recent sign of eroding press freedoms in the city after Beijing’s imposition of a new national-security law.

The decision adds to concerns over the new law, which says media operating in the city must be more rigorously controlled by state authorities. Weeks earlier, police raided the offices of a local newspaper that supported antigovernment protesters and arrested its owner.

