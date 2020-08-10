Daily News

Hong Kong Publisher Jimmy Lai Arrested Under National Security Law

By
0
Post Views: Visits 27

Jimmy Lai, the publisher of Hong Kong’s widely read pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, was arrested on suspicion of foreign collusion under a new national security law that Beijing imposed on the city.

The post Hong Kong Publisher Jimmy Lai Arrested Under National Security Law appeared first on Breaking News.

The post Hong Kong Publisher Jimmy Lai Arrested Under National Security Law appeared first on Breaking News.

The post Hong Kong Publisher Jimmy Lai Arrested Under National Security Law appeared first on Breaking News.

Rivers’ first woman council chair sacks appointees 

Previous article

The bread king of Gumel

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News