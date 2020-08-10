Hong Kong Publisher Jimmy Lai Arrested Under National Security Law

Jimmy Lai, the publisher of Hong Kong’s widely read pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, was arrested on suspicion of foreign collusion under a new national security law that Beijing imposed on the city.

