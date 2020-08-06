Honour for 139 Nigerian students who nailed Cambridge exams

By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

Cambridge International Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, Juan Visser, has praised Nigerian schools registered for Cambridge examinations for posting excellent results year-in-year out.

Speaking on the performance of 139 students who made the best grades in the Cambridge International examinations for the June 2018, November 2019 and December 2019 exam series, Visser said their performance attested to the quality of the schools they attended.

“Well done once again to the Cambridge top achievers in Nigeria. We are delighted that learners in Nigeria produce such fantastic results year-in-and-year-out; this points to the quality of the schools in Nigeria registered to offer Cambridge programmes,” he said.

The award winners included 16 students who received the ‘Top in the World’ award in subjects such as Geography, Mathematics and Business; 101 who got ‘Top in Nigeria’ awards for achieving the highest standard mark in their country for a single subject; 64 ‘High Achievement’ awards and 10 ‘Best Across’ awards for those who attained the highest cumulative total standard marks over a set number of subjects.

On British Council’s partnership with Cambridge International in Nigeria, its Country Director, Lucy Pearson, said the partnership provides a platform for young people to access quality education.

“Education is a key enabler for these opportunities, and we believe in ensuring young learners have access to world-class education and assessments which we have achieved through our partners Cambridge Assessment International Education and the schools in our Partner Schools Global Network (PSGN),” she said.

Sharing his experience of the examination, Jefferson Iyanuloluwa Joshua of Lifeforte International High School, Ibadan who received one Top in World, three Top in Nigeria and a Best Across Eight in Cambridge O Levels for the June 2019 exam series said the teaching style helped his preparation.

“Initially I found the Cambridge programme a bit challenging because I had to take subjects like Economics and Business Studies which were new to me, but the practical, application-based, learner focused style of the programme meant that I was soon comfortable with those subjects and my other subjects and able to excel in them,” said Jefferson who plans to go to Imperial College for Mechanical engineering.

