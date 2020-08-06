Hoodlums attack 3 herders in Southern Kaduna

Three herders were hospitalised after some youths ambushed them on their way back home at Goragam Area of Zongon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened around 2 pm on Tuesday when the herders went to the community to graze their animals.

It was gathered that some youth in Goragam had earlier ordered them to leave the area with their cows which led to a heated argument before some elders intervened.

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Kachia branch Secretary Muhammed Musa told Daily Trust that the victims were ambushed on their way back home by the same youths who asked them to leave the community.

He said the victims have been hospitalised at a clinic in Kachia town.

“One of them identified as Suleiman sustained a gunshot wound while the remaining two equally sustained various degrees of injuries after they were ambushed. They are presently hospitalised at a clinic in Kachia.

“They were ambushed by some youths at Goragam community in Zongon Kataf who asked them to vacate the community with their cows while grazing.

“The victims are from Kurmin Gwaza village in Kachia but went to Goragam area for grazing. They are presently receiving treatment in Kachia‎ town,” he said.

Contacted, the State Police Command Public Relations officer ASP Mohammed Jalige said he will find out the details before commenting.

It Would be recalled that recently, there were attacks and counter-attacks between Fulani and Atiyap ‎ communities in Zangon Kataf and Kaura Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

